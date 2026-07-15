HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Wednesday, July 15 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#ArtAttack
What: Human Relation with House Bird — Artworks by Rahul Gupta
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: July 15 to 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Turtle Walker (Director: Taira Malaney)
Where: Block C, Vasant Vihar
When: July 15
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Registration is a must. Visit here
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Madhur Live
Where: Dutchman Portz, Spectrum Metro Mall, Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, Noida
When: July 15
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)
#Staged
What: Sampravah – A Tribute to Late Pt Kundan Lal Gangani Ft. Pt Harish Gangani (Kathak); Ustad Rashid Mustafa & Shariq Mustafa (Tabla duet) & Adnan Shah (Sitar)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: July 15{{/usCountry}}
When: July 15{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
What: A New Consciousness for a Fractured Time – Rethinking India’s Development Path (Speaker: Prof Mihir Shah){{/usCountry}}
What: A New Consciousness for a Fractured Time – Rethinking India’s Development Path (Speaker: Prof Mihir Shah){{/usCountry}}
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: July 15{{/usCountry}}
When: July 15{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
What: Umbrella Painting{{/usCountry}}
What: Umbrella Painting{{/usCountry}}
Where: Café Coffee Day, Hotel Corus, First Floor, B-49, Inner Circle, Connaught Place{{/usCountry}}
Where: Café Coffee Day, Hotel Corus, First Floor, B-49, Inner Circle, Connaught Place{{/usCountry}}
When: July 15{{/usCountry}}
When: July 15{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 3.03pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 3.03pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: Kya Matter Hai? Ft. Inder Sahni{{/usCountry}}
What: Kya Matter Hai? Ft. Inder Sahni{{/usCountry}}
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket{{/usCountry}}
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket{{/usCountry}}
When: July 15
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Rakhi and Teej Bazaar
Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: July 15
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction