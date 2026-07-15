HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: Motorcyclists vroomed on Kartavya Path as the Shaurya Vijay Yatra expedition kicked-off in the Capital, on Tuesday. This bike rally is planned from National War Memorial in Delhi to Kargil War Memorial in Dras in Ladakh, and aims to honour the Indian Armed Forces and former servicemen. Here’s how the bikers took to the streets after the expedition was flagged off by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(Photo: Arun Sharma/PTI)

What: Human Relation with House Bird — Artworks by Rahul Gupta

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Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: July 15 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Turtle Walker (Director: Taira Malaney)

Where: Block C, Vasant Vihar

When: July 15

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Registration is a must. Visit here

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Madhur Live

Where: Dutchman Portz, Spectrum Metro Mall, Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, Noida

When: July 15

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 50 (Aqua Line)

#Staged

What: Sampravah – A Tribute to Late Pt Kundan Lal Gangani Ft. Pt Harish Gangani (Kathak); Ustad Rashid Mustafa & Shariq Mustafa (Tabla duet) & Adnan Shah (Sitar)

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{{^usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: July 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: A New Consciousness for a Fractured Time – Rethinking India’s Development Path (Speaker: Prof Mihir Shah) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: A New Consciousness for a Fractured Time – Rethinking India’s Development Path (Speaker: Prof Mihir Shah) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Umbrella Painting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Umbrella Painting {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Café Coffee Day, Hotel Corus, First Floor, B-49, Inner Circle, Connaught Place {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Café Coffee Day, Hotel Corus, First Floor, B-49, Inner Circle, Connaught Place {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 3.03pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 3.03pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Kya Matter Hai? Ft. Inder Sahni {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Kya Matter Hai? Ft. Inder Sahni {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket {{/usCountry}}

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When: July 15

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi and Teej Bazaar

Where: The Ashok Hotel, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 15

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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