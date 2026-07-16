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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Thursday, July 16 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 08:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#StepUp

Gram it: A dramatic view of dark monsoon clouds looming over the skyline before rain in Sector 67, Gurugram, on Tuesday night. While IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky for today, brace yourselves for hot and humid conditions simultaneously. The maximum temperatures are likely to range between 37°C to 39°C.(Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

What: Padmini: Celebration of Femininity – A Kathak Performance

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Adamya (The Unbroken) (Director: Ranjan Ghosh)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Sampravah – A Tribute to Late Pt Kundan Lal Gangani Ft. Pt Harish Gangani (Kathak); Ustad Rashid Mustafa & Shariq Mustafa (Tabla duet) & Adnan Shah (Sitar)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Lost Illusions (Director: Xavier Giannoli)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#PlayDate

What: Punch Needle Workshop

Where: Bekal Cafe, Unit 9, Golden I, Tech Zone IV, Amrapali Leisure Valley, Greater Noida

When: July 16

Timing: 3.02pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 51 & Noida Electronic City (Blue Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Hideout Originals Ft. Aashish Solanki, Inder Sahni & Himanshu Bhardwaj

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: July 16

Timing: 7pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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