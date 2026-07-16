HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp

Gram it: A dramatic view of dark monsoon clouds looming over the skyline before rain in Sector 67, Gurugram, on Tuesday night. While IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky for today, brace yourselves for hot and humid conditions simultaneously. The maximum temperatures are likely to range between 37°C to 39°C.(Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

What: Padmini: Celebration of Femininity – A Kathak Performance

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Adamya (The Unbroken) (Director: Ranjan Ghosh)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Sampravah – A Tribute to Late Pt Kundan Lal Gangani Ft. Pt Harish Gangani (Kathak); Ustad Rashid Mustafa & Shariq Mustafa (Tabla duet) & Adnan Shah (Sitar)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Lost Illusions (Director: Xavier Giannoli)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 16 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 16 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Rahul Bhatt Live – Sufi Night {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Rahul Bhatt Live – Sufi Night {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 16 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 16 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: The Other Side – Artworks by Ravjot Singh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: The Other Side – Artworks by Ravjot Singh {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 16 to 20 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 16 to 20 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Swar Samrat Festival 2026 – Indian Classical Music & Dance Performances {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Swar Samrat Festival 2026 – Indian Classical Music & Dance Performances {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 16 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 16 {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#PlayDate

What: Punch Needle Workshop

Where: Bekal Cafe, Unit 9, Golden I, Tech Zone IV, Amrapali Leisure Valley, Greater Noida

When: July 16

Timing: 3.02pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 51 & Noida Electronic City (Blue Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Hideout Originals Ft. Aashish Solanki, Inder Sahni & Himanshu Bhardwaj

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: July 16

Timing: 7pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON