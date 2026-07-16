HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Thursday, July 16 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#StepUp
What: Padmini: Celebration of Femininity – A Kathak Performance
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Adamya (The Unbroken) (Director: Ranjan Ghosh)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Sampravah – A Tribute to Late Pt Kundan Lal Gangani Ft. Pt Harish Gangani (Kathak); Ustad Rashid Mustafa & Shariq Mustafa (Tabla duet) & Adnan Shah (Sitar)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Lost Illusions (Director: Xavier Giannoli)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: July 16{{/usCountry}}
When: July 16{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
What: Rahul Bhatt Live – Sufi Night{{/usCountry}}
What: Rahul Bhatt Live – Sufi Night{{/usCountry}}
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
When: July 16{{/usCountry}}
When: July 16{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
What: The Other Side – Artworks by Ravjot Singh{{/usCountry}}
What: The Other Side – Artworks by Ravjot Singh{{/usCountry}}
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
When: July 16 to 20{{/usCountry}}
When: July 16 to 20{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
What: Swar Samrat Festival 2026 – Indian Classical Music & Dance Performances{{/usCountry}}
What: Swar Samrat Festival 2026 – Indian Classical Music & Dance Performances{{/usCountry}}
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
When: July 16{{/usCountry}}
When: July 16{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Punch Needle Workshop
Where: Bekal Cafe, Unit 9, Golden I, Tech Zone IV, Amrapali Leisure Valley, Greater Noida
When: July 16
Timing: 3.02pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 51 & Noida Electronic City (Blue Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Hideout Originals Ft. Aashish Solanki, Inder Sahni & Himanshu Bhardwaj
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: July 16
Timing: 7pm & 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction