Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 October 2025

    Thursday, October 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 16, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #ArtAttack

    What: Alkazi 100 | A Rising Tide – Women Artists from the Alkazi Collection (Curated by Nancy Adajania)

    Gram it: Morning smog has started covering Delhi as is seen in this photo clicked at the railway tracks in Dwarka recently. The city’s average 24-hour air quality index (AQI) hit 211 at 4pm on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)
    Gram it: Morning smog has started covering Delhi as is seen in this photo clicked at the railway tracks in Dwarka recently. The city’s average 24-hour air quality index (AQI) hit 211 at 4pm on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)

    Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 16 to November 18

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Kasturba Ke Gandhi (Directed by Rama Yadav & Mayank)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 16

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: 5th Swathi Thirunal Festival ft Sarangi recital by Anish Mishra

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 16

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Pitch Please ft Rahul Dua

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: October 16

    Timings: 5pm & 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Farida Gupta Festive ’25 Collection

    Where: The Place, Plot No 290-291, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: October 16 to 18

    Timing: 10am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 16 October 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 16 October 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes