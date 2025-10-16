HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 October 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Alkazi 100 | A Rising Tide – Women Artists from the Alkazi Collection (Curated by Nancy Adajania)
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: October 16 to November 18
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Kasturba Ke Gandhi (Directed by Rama Yadav & Mayank)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: October 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: 5th Swathi Thirunal Festival ft Sarangi recital by Anish Mishra
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pitch Please ft Rahul Dua
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 16
Timings: 5pm & 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Farida Gupta Festive ’25 Collection
Where: The Place, Plot No 290-291, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 16 to 18
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)