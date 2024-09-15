Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 15, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Sept 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Those Who Walk Before Me

Catch It Live on 16 September 2024
Catch It Live on 16 September 2024

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

When: August 27 to September 17

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Retro Pop ft Vankoor

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: September 16

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#CineCall

What: The Gazelle's Dance

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: September 16

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
 

#JustForLaughs

What: Rahul Dua Live

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: September 16

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

 



For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
