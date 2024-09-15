HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 September 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Those Who Walk Before MeWhere: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence ColonyWhen: August 27 to September 17Timing: 10am to 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines) #TuneInWhat: Retro Pop ft VankoorWhere: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung EnclaveWhen: September 16Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)#CineCallWhat: The Gazelle's DanceWhere: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught PlaceWhen: September 16Timing: 5pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #JustForLaughsWhat: Rahul Dua LiveWhere: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur JatWhen: September 16Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction