HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: Clouds hover over the skyline along Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Signature Tower Flyover. The IMD has issued a forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by rain across Delhi-NCR for the next few days. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

What: Tyeb Mehta - Bearing Weight (with the lightness of being)

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Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: February 5 to July 26

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Raghu Kula Tilaka - A Journey Through Rama's Path – Bharatanatyam recital by Sudipta Chakraborty

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{{^usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: June 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} #TuneInWhat: Prateek Kapoor Live {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} #TuneInWhat: Prateek Kapoor Live {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Workshop | DIY Aroma Sachets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Workshop | DIY Aroma Sachets {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 2.35pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 2.35pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Siddharth Sudhakar, Nishant Suri, Neeti Palta, Shreya Priyam Roy, Manik Mahna & Kaustubh Aggarwal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Siddharth Sudhakar, Nishant Suri, Neeti Palta, Shreya Priyam Roy, Manik Mahna & Kaustubh Aggarwal {{/usCountry}}

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Where: The Social House, Building no 18, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 17

Timing: 7.30pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

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