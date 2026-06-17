HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Wednesday, June 17 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#ArtAttack
What: Tyeb Mehta - Bearing Weight (with the lightness of being)
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: February 5 to July 26
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Raghu Kula Tilaka - A Journey Through Rama's Path – Bharatanatyam recital by Sudipta Chakraborty
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: June 17{{/usCountry}}
When: June 17{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line){{/usCountry}}
#TuneInWhat: Prateek Kapoor Live{{/usCountry}}
#TuneInWhat: Prateek Kapoor Live{{/usCountry}}
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
When: June 17{{/usCountry}}
When: June 17{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | DIY Aroma Sachets{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | DIY Aroma Sachets{{/usCountry}}
Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village{{/usCountry}}
Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village{{/usCountry}}
When: June 17{{/usCountry}}
When: June 17{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 2.35pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 2.35pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Siddharth Sudhakar, Nishant Suri, Neeti Palta, Shreya Priyam Roy, Manik Mahna & Kaustubh Aggarwal{{/usCountry}}
What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Siddharth Sudhakar, Nishant Suri, Neeti Palta, Shreya Priyam Roy, Manik Mahna & Kaustubh Aggarwal{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Social House, Building no 18, Hauz Khas Village
When: June 17
Timing: 7.30pm & 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction