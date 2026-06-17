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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Wednesday, June 17 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 12:01 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Gram it: Clouds hover over the skyline along Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Signature Tower Flyover. The IMD has issued a forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by rain across Delhi-NCR for the next few days. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

What: Tyeb Mehta - Bearing Weight (with the lightness of being)

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: February 5 to July 26

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Raghu Kula Tilaka - A Journey Through Rama's Path – Bharatanatyam recital by Sudipta Chakraborty

Where: The Social House, Building no 18, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 17

Timing: 7.30pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
htcity delhi noida gurugram listing event
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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