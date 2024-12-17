HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 December 2024

#TuneIn
What: Sufi Studio ft Gurdaas Maan
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 18
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Force of Imagination
Where: Visual Arts Gallery & Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 18 to 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Concert ft Gypsy Indian Trio
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2024 | The Playboy of the Western World
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: December 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Hasya Rang Utsav | Stand-up Comedy ft VIP
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: December 18
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)