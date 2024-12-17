HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 December 2024

#TuneIn What: Sufi Studio ft Gurdaas Maan Catch It Live on Wednesday, 18 December 2024

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: December 18

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Force of Imagination

Where: Visual Arts Gallery & Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 18 to 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Concert ft Gypsy Indian Trio

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2024 | The Playboy of the Western World

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: December 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Hasya Rang Utsav | Stand-up Comedy ft VIP

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: December 18

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

