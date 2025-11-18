HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 November 2025

Where: Meghdoot Amphitheatre, Rabindra Bhavan, Mandi House
When: November 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Koodiyattam – Balacharitam of Mahakavi Bhasa ft Guru Margi Madhu Chakyar
Where: Sangamner Auditorium, Hindu College, University Enclave, North Campus, University of Delhi (DU)
When: November 18
Timing: 2pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Stone Music India Tour 2025 – A Cultural Evening of Indian Tribal Art with Tokio Hasegawa
Where: Auditorium, India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC), Lodhi Road
When: November 18
Timing: 4pm to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Extraordinary Line (Curated by Avijna Bhattacharya)
Where: KNMA, Saket
When: October 5 to January 10, 2026
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 18
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)