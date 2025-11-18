HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 November 2025

What: Smriti 2025

Where: Meghdoot Amphitheatre, Rabindra Bhavan, Mandi House

When: November 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Koodiyattam – Balacharitam of Mahakavi Bhasa ft Guru Margi Madhu Chakyar

Where: Sangamner Auditorium, Hindu College, University Enclave, North Campus, University of Delhi (DU)

When: November 18

Timing: 2pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)

What: Stone Music India Tour 2025 – A Cultural Evening of Indian Tribal Art with Tokio Hasegawa