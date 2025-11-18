Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 November 2025

    Tuesday, November 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Nov 18, 2025 9:06 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #TuneIn

    What: Smriti 2025

    HT Image
    HT Image

    Where: Meghdoot Amphitheatre, Rabindra Bhavan, Mandi House

    When: November 18

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Koodiyattam – Balacharitam of Mahakavi Bhasa ft Guru Margi Madhu Chakyar

    Where: Sangamner Auditorium, Hindu College, University Enclave, North Campus, University of Delhi (DU)

    When: November 18

    Timing: 2pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Stone Music India Tour 2025 – A Cultural Evening of Indian Tribal Art with Tokio Hasegawa

    Where: Auditorium, India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC), Lodhi Road

    When: November 18

    Timing: 4pm to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Extraordinary Line (Curated by Avijna Bhattacharya)

    Where: KNMA, Saket

    When: October 5 to January 10, 2026

    Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: November 18

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 18 November 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 18 November 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes