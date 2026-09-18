HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 18, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged

Gram it: The festive fervour is in full swing as devotees turn up at Ganesh pandals across Delhi-NCR to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. At a pandal in Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad, women were seen getting clicked with Bappa, capturing a joyous moment from the celebrations. (Photo: ANI)

What: Moteram Ka Satyagraha (Director: Arvind Goud)

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: September 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

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#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Ashes to Light: Stories of Hope Towards Gender Justice by Priyadarshini Bhattacharya – Discussants: Prof Dev Nath Pathak, Dr Saswati Bhattacharya, Dr Sukrita Paul Kumar, Yauvanika Chopra, Dr Preeti Vajpeyi, Kabir Vajpeyi, Girija Borkar, Sushmit Ghosh, Preeti Sudan, Kiran Bedi, Dr Raviraj Shetty, Priyadarshini Bhattacharya

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: IHC Theatre Festival 2026: Dancing With Dad (Writer & Director: Maneesh Verma)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

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#DelhiTalkies

{{^usCountry}} What: Kala Connect Strokes & Strings Festival Ft. Karan Singh Grover, Adya Adya Aggarwal, Rahul Kothari, and Mani Singh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Kala Connect Strokes & Strings Festival Ft. Karan Singh Grover, Adya Adya Aggarwal, Rahul Kothari, and Mani Singh {{/usCountry}}

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Where: NSIC Exhibition Centre, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area

When: September 18 to 20

Timing: 11am

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Ganpati Sculpting

Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram

When: September 18

Timing: 4pm & 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-66 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Doing Other Things Ft. Pranav Sharma

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

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When: September 18

Timing: 4 pm& 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction