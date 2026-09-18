HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 18, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Moteram Ka Satyagraha (Director: Arvind Goud)
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: September 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Ashes to Light: Stories of Hope Towards Gender Justice by Priyadarshini Bhattacharya – Discussants: Prof Dev Nath Pathak, Dr Saswati Bhattacharya, Dr Sukrita Paul Kumar, Yauvanika Chopra, Dr Preeti Vajpeyi, Kabir Vajpeyi, Girija Borkar, Sushmit Ghosh, Preeti Sudan, Kiran Bedi, Dr Raviraj Shetty, Priyadarshini Bhattacharya
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 18
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: IHC Theatre Festival 2026: Dancing With Dad (Writer & Director: Maneesh Verma)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Kala Connect Strokes & Strings Festival Ft. Karan Singh Grover, Adya Adya Aggarwal, Rahul Kothari, and Mani Singh{{/usCountry}}
What: Kala Connect Strokes & Strings Festival Ft. Karan Singh Grover, Adya Adya Aggarwal, Rahul Kothari, and Mani Singh{{/usCountry}}
Where: NSIC Exhibition Centre, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Area
When: September 18 to 20
Timing: 11am
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Ganpati Sculpting
Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram
When: September 18
Timing: 4pm & 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-66 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Doing Other Things Ft. Pranav Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 18
Timing: 4 pm& 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
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