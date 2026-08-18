HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 19, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: This bright canvas perfectly captures the city’s seasonal spirit, which is basking under a mix of soft clouds and bright sun as commuters zoom past. This street art has recently come up at Panchkuian Road, near Lady Hardinge Hospital, with a much-needed reminder to tune out the chaos and find your inner peace even amid the everyday rush of daily life. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Indian DJ Expo 2026

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: August 19 to 21

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

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Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Abandoned – Artworks by Latika Katt

Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

When: July 28 to August 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

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#StepUp

{{^usCountry}} What: Sargun se Nirgun: Kabir in Motion – Bharatanatyam Performance Ft. Bhadra Sinha & Gayathri Sharma {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Sargun se Nirgun: Kabir in Motion – Bharatanatyam Performance Ft. Bhadra Sinha & Gayathri Sharma {{/usCountry}}

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Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Raising An Athlete Sports Talk Series: Building an Athlete Brand in the Digital Age – Panelists: Latika Khaneja, Joy Bhattacharjya, Neha Mathur Rastogi

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Bhagavad Gita Experience – A Light & Sound Show

Where: ISKCON Auditorium, ISKCON Temple Complex, Hare Krishna Hill, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash

When: August 19

Timing: 12.50pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

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Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Tracing History, Culture and Communication through Indian Postal Heritage – Speaker: Pradip Jain

Where: Multipurpose Hall, INTACH, 71 Lodi Estate

When: August 19

Timing: 4.15pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Pottery Hug

Where: Taco Bell, N-11, Connaught Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: August 19

Timing: 12.50pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Keeping it Kaam with Chirag and Others Ft. Chirag Panjwani

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: July 19

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Timing: 6.30pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Adaah – Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Sector 18, Noida

When: July 19

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 16 (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction