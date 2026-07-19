HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: After recording its hottest July day and night in two years on Thursday, with the maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi is still under the heat spell. Here's how a youngster was spotted playing at the Millennium Indraprastha Park, under a cloudy evening sky on Saturday. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky for today with very light to light rain, making it a great time to enjoy the outdoors.(Photo: RAJ K RAJ /HT)

What: Bharat Tex 2026 | Indie Haat - Indian Handloom & Handicraft Exhibition

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Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

When: July 19

Timings: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Krishna Katha: The Broadway Musical

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 19

Timings: 2pm, 4.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Kishore Kumar Comes Alive: A Musical Tribute Ft. Rajiv Kapoor

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: July 19

Timings: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Mahfil-e-Dastangoi - Urdu Oral Storytelling

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Chor Bizarre, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Chor Bizarre, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Road {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: July 19 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 19 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timings: 6.30pm to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timings: 6.30pm to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Register here {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Register here {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Storytime for Kids {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Storytime for Kids {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Children's Play Area, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Children's Play Area, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 19 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 19 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timings: 6pm to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timings: 6pm to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Kahani Ishq Ki Ft. Zikrr Encore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Kahani Ishq Ki Ft. Zikrr Encore {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 19 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 19 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timings: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timings: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Silent Book Reading {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Silent Book Reading {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 19 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 19 {{/usCountry}}

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Timings: 11am

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Millenium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Shots In The Dark – Artworks by Chandra Bhattacharjee

When: July 19 to 24

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

Timings: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Where Memory Remains (Speaker: Geetanjali Shree)

When: July 19

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

Timings: 6pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Raga & Reverence Ft. Armaan Khan

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: July 19

Timings: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

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Nearest Metro Station: Millenium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: July 19

Timings: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Ikigai Farmer's Market & Kids Carnival

Where: Ikigai Farms, Bandh Rd, Nagla Nagli, Sector 134, Noida

When: July 19

Timings: 9am

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 137 (Aqua Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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