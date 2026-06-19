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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Friday, June 19 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 12:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#Staged

Gram it: Brace yourselves Delhiites, for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of 41 degrees Celsius maximum temperature today! Amid expectations of thunderstorm and rain in the coming days, here's how youngsters have been taking to the city's streets while guarded with umbrellas.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

What: The Courtyard – As A Vanishing Species (Director: Shurganova Natalya)

Where: Chahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 17 to 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Tickets available at the venue

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: When India Became Home – Artworks by Julia Usmanova

Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: June 19 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Nizami Brothers Live

Where: Koca, SCO 4-7, Golf Avenue 42, Golf Course Road, Sector 42, Gurugram

When: June 19

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Monster – A StandUp Comedy Show Ft. Gurleen Pannu

 
htcity listing delhi delhi ncr noida gurugram comedy show event art exhibition friday friday night
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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