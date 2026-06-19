HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Friday, June 19 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#Staged
What: The Courtyard – As A Vanishing Species (Director: Shurganova Natalya)
Where: Chahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 17 to 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Tickets available at the venue
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: When India Became Home – Artworks by Julia Usmanova
Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: June 19 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Nizami Brothers Live
Where: Koca, SCO 4-7, Golf Avenue 42, Golf Course Road, Sector 42, Gurugram
When: June 19
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Monster – A StandUp Comedy Show Ft. Gurleen Pannu
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
When: June 19{{/usCountry}}
When: June 19{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree{{/usCountry}}
What: Glam Up 2026{{/usCountry}}
What: Glam Up 2026{{/usCountry}}
Where: Pragati Maidan, IP Estate area{{/usCountry}}
Where: Pragati Maidan, IP Estate area{{/usCountry}}
When: June 19 & 20{{/usCountry}}
When: June 19 & 20{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.district.in{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.district.in{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}