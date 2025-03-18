HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 March 2025

#LitTalk What: The Three Tagores – Cubism And Beyond | Illustrated lecture by R Siva Kumar Catch It Live on Wednesday, 18 March 2025.

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

When: March 19

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: La Fête du court métrage (Short Film Festival)

Where: March 19 to 21

When: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

Timing: 11.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Portal Waiting

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: March 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Noor-E-XO

Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: March 19

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#CineCall

What: Films Of The Spirit | America’s First Guru (USA)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 19

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Fairytale'ss – Fashion Jewels & Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: March 19

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Master Peace – Trial Solo by Madhur Virli

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: March 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Sahachari Design One – Spring Summer

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin

When: March 18 & 19

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

