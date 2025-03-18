HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 March 2025
Wednesday, March 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#LitTalk
What: The Three Tagores – Cubism And Beyond | Illustrated lecture by R Siva Kumar
Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath
When: March 19
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: La Fête du court métrage (Short Film Festival)
Where: March 19 to 21
When: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
Timing: 11.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Portal Waiting
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: March 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Noor-E-XO
Where: Room Xo, Xo Bar, Aipl Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: March 19
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall
What: Films Of The Spirit | America’s First Guru (USA)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Fairytale'ss – Fashion Jewels & Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram
When: March 19
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Master Peace – Trial Solo by Madhur Virli
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Sahachari Design One – Spring Summer
Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin
When: March 18 & 19
Timing: Noon to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)