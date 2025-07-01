Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 01, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Wednesday, July 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: An Exhibition on Sculpture by Prem Lata Sarkar

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 2 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: July 1 to 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Night ft Usool

Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Entry from Gate 8), Aerocity

When: July 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: Jai Hind – Light & Sound Show

Where: Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

When: July 1 to 31

Timing: 7.30pm & 8.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila/Red Fort (Violet Line)

 

#StepUp

What: Sharanaagathi – Bharatanatyam Margam ft Sathvikaa Shankar

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road

 

When: July 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Best of Laugh Store ft Manik Mahna, Maheep Singh & Swati Sachdeva

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 2

Timings: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

