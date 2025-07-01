HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 July 2025
Wednesday, July 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: An Exhibition on Sculpture by Prem Lata Sarkar
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: July 1 to 10
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Night ft Usool
Where: Khubani, Andaz Hotel (Entry from Gate 8), Aerocity
When: July 2
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Jai Hind – Light & Sound Show
Where: Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi
When: July 1 to 31
Timing: 7.30pm & 8.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila/Red Fort (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Sharanaagathi – Bharatanatyam Margam ft Sathvikaa Shankar
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road
When: July 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Best of Laugh Store ft Manik Mahna, Maheep Singh & Swati Sachdeva
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 2
Timings: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)