HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 July 2025

#TuneIn What: Global Carnatic Confluence ft Ranjani-Gayatri Catch It Live on Sunday, 20 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 20

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Ghalib in New Delhi

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: July 20

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Beyond Horizons

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 17 to 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Mujib's Blunders – Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee & Manash Ghosh

Where: Chittaranjan Bhawan, Block C, Chittaranjan Park

When: July 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave & Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Dhruvswamini

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 20

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Baithak Live ft Akanksha Grover

Where: Studio XO, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Ticketed (Book here)

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Lamb to the Slaughter

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: July 20

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: It’s Not that Serious ft Shimit Mathur

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: July 20

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

