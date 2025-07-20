HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 July 2025
Sunday, July 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Global Carnatic Confluence ft Ranjani-Gayatri
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 20
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Ghalib in New Delhi
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: July 20
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Beyond Horizons
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 17 to 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Mujib's Blunders – Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee & Manash Ghosh
Where: Chittaranjan Bhawan, Block C, Chittaranjan Park
When: July 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave & Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Dhruvswamini
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 20
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Baithak Live ft Akanksha Grover
Where: Studio XO, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: July 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Ticketed (Book here)
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Lamb to the Slaughter
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: July 20
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: It’s Not that Serious ft Shimit Mathur
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: July 20
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)