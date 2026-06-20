...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Saturday, June 20 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 05:05 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

#TuneIn

Gram it: A view of the Yamuna Bazar in Delhi, where authorities are expected to run a clearance drive this weekend. Meanwhile, how about a chance to go boating at the Yamuna? (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/Hindustan Times)

What: Rahgir Live

Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: June 20

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Threshold of Dreams: Khwaabon Ki Dehleez – Artworks by Neha Bisht

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: June 20 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Waku Waku Japan Games Day – Games, Quizzes & cultural activities

Where: Library, Japan Foundation, A-13, Green Park, Aurobindo Marg

When: June 20

Timing: 11.30 am to 1.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Pratyush Chaubey Live

 
delhi ncr delhi htcity gurugram noida comedy show listing saturday night
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.