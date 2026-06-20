HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Saturday, June 20 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#TuneIn
What: Rahgir Live
Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
When: June 20
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Threshold of Dreams: Khwaabon Ki Dehleez – Artworks by Neha Bisht
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: June 20 to 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Waku Waku Japan Games Day – Games, Quizzes & cultural activities
Where: Library, Japan Foundation, A-13, Green Park, Aurobindo Marg
When: June 20
Timing: 11.30 am to 1.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pratyush Chaubey Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida{{/usCountry}}
When: June 20{{/usCountry}}
When: June 20{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#UpNext{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#UpNext{{/usCountry}}
What: Father's Day & International Yoga Day Special –- Nature walk, Yoga, Celebration{{/usCountry}}
What: Father's Day & International Yoga Day Special –- Nature walk, Yoga, Celebration{{/usCountry}}
Where: Tau Devi Lal Park, Sector 22, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Where: Tau Devi Lal Park, Sector 22, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
When: June 20{{/usCountry}}
When: June 20{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30 am to 7.45 am{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30 am to 7.45 am{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Indusind Bank Cyber City (Rapid Metro){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Indusind Bank Cyber City (Rapid Metro){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}