HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 November 2024
The day of Nov 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Eyes of the Untamed: The Continuum
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: November 20 & 21
Timing: 5pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Sumang – The Unison of Souls ft Suparna Singh and Mahima Satsang
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Yellowstone International Film Festival | Skeet
Where: Auditorium 1, British Council, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath
When: November 20
Timing: Noon
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Aaarambh ft Avanti Patel
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 20
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Wednesday Comedy Night ft Badal Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: November 20
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Exclusive Handloom Expo
Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place
When: November 17 to 26
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)