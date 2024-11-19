Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 19, 2024 06:32 PM IST

The day of Nov 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Eyes of the Untamed: The Continuum

Catch It Live on 20 November 2024
Catch It Live on 20 November 2024

Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: November 20 & 21

Timing: 5pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Sumang – The Unison of Souls ft Suparna Singh and Mahima Satsang

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Yellowstone International Film Festival | Skeet

Where: Auditorium 1, British Council, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath

When: November 20

Timing: Noon

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Aaarambh ft Avanti Patel

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Wednesday Comedy Night ft Badal Sharma

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: November 20

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Exclusive Handloom Expo

Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place

When: November 17 to 26

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //