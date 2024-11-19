HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 November 2024

#ArtAttack What: Eyes of the Untamed: The Continuum Catch It Live on 20 November 2024

Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: November 20 & 21

Timing: 5pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Sumang – The Unison of Souls ft Suparna Singh and Mahima Satsang

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Yellowstone International Film Festival | Skeet

Where: Auditorium 1, British Council, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath

When: November 20

Timing: Noon

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Aaarambh ft Avanti Patel

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 20

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Wednesday Comedy Night ft Badal Sharma

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: November 20

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Exclusive Handloom Expo

Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place

When: November 17 to 26

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

