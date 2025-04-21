HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 April 2025
Apr 21, 2025 12:26 AM IST
Monday, April 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram – A Divine Dance Drama
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: April 21
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost
Where: Method Delhi, D-59, Defence Colony
When: April 8 to May 18
Timing: Noon to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Meet the Author – Navtej Sarna
Where: Seminar Rooms I, II & III, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg
When: April 21
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: April 21
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)