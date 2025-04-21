HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 April 2025

#StepUp Catch It Live on Monday, 21 April 2025.

What: Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram – A Divine Dance Drama

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: April 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost

Where: Method Delhi, D-59, Defence Colony

When: April 8 to May 18

Timing: Noon to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Meet the Author – Navtej Sarna

Where: Seminar Rooms I, II & III, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg

When: April 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: April 21

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

