Wed, Aug 20, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 08:58 pm IST

Thursday, August 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Monsoon Ragas ft Lakshay Mohan (Sitar) & Aayush Mohan (Sarod)

Catch It Live on Thursday, 21 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Gartex Texprocess India Expo 2025

Where: Halls 2 to 4, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: August 21 to 23

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Dialogues on Development Management ft Mahi G (Adivasi rapper & conscious hip-hop artiste)

Where: Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Janpath Road, Windsor Place

When: August 21

Timing: 2.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Light As Creation

Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: August 21 to 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Goa Film Festival | Pedru Poder (Directed by Jojo D'Souza)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: August 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Block A, Sector 43, Noida

When: August 21

Timing: 6pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

