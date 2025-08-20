HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 August 2025
Thursday, August 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Monsoon Ragas ft Lakshay Mohan (Sitar) & Aayush Mohan (Sarod)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Gartex Texprocess India Expo 2025
Where: Halls 2 to 4, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: August 21 to 23
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Dialogues on Development Management ft Mahi G (Adivasi rapper & conscious hip-hop artiste)
Where: Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Janpath Road, Windsor Place
When: August 21
Timing: 2.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Light As Creation
Where: LTC Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: August 21 to 24
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Goa Film Festival | Pedru Poder (Directed by Jojo D'Souza)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: August 21
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Block A, Sector 43, Noida
When: August 21
Timing: 6pm & 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)