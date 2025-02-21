HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 February 2025
Friday, February 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Pay Attention to Those Two
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 21
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Spic Macay Sangeet Sudha | Santoor Recital ft Pt Abhay Rustum Sopori
Where: Auditorium, Humayun’s Tomb World Heritage Site Museum, Mathura Road
When: February 21
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: The Gathering: A Food Festival For The Curious
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: February 21 to 23
Timing: Noon to 11pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Lost in Translation
Where: Gallery Threshold, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave
When: January 13 to February 22
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#CineCall
What: The Thread
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, Lodhi Road
When: February 21
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Controlling the View: Photography in 19th-century India
Where: British Council, 17, KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: February 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Pilitaxi – Memories of Summer 2025
Where: Chinmaya Mission, 89, Lodhi Road
When: February 21 & 22
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)