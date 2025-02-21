HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 February 2025

#Staged What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Pay Attention to Those Two Catch It Live on Friday, 21 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 21

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Spic Macay Sangeet Sudha | Santoor Recital ft Pt Abhay Rustum Sopori

Where: Auditorium, Humayun’s Tomb World Heritage Site Museum, Mathura Road

When: February 21

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#KhauDelhi

What: The Gathering: A Food Festival For The Curious

Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: February 21 to 23

Timing: Noon to 11pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Lost in Translation

Where: Gallery Threshold, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

When: January 13 to February 22

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#CineCall

What: The Thread

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, Lodhi Road

When: February 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Controlling the View: Photography in 19th-century India

Where: British Council, 17, KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: February 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Pilitaxi – Memories of Summer 2025

Where: Chinmaya Mission, 89, Lodhi Road

When: February 21 & 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

