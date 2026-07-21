HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Wednesday, July 22 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#CineCall
What: Remembering The Self – A Meditative Journey (Producers: Lilla Balint & Daniel Schmidt)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 22
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: IF ONLY (Directors: Vidushi Mehra & Bivas Sharma)
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: July 22 to 24
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: UNSUNG: Celebrating the Extraordinary Grandeur of Smallness – Photographs by Amit Mehra
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 22 to August 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Devi: Traditional Indian Folk Art{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | Devi: Traditional Indian Folk Art{{/usCountry}}
Where: Bagu Mithu, GP - 42, Maurya Enclave, Pitampura{{/usCountry}}
Where: Bagu Mithu, GP - 42, Maurya Enclave, Pitampura{{/usCountry}}
When: July 22{{/usCountry}}
When: July 22{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 3pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 3pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta Ft. Ravi Gupta{{/usCountry}}
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta Ft. Ravi Gupta{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida{{/usCountry}}
When: July 22{{/usCountry}}
When: July 22{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line){{/usCountry}}
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction{{/usCountry}}
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction{{/usCountry}}