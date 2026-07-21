HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall

Gram it: Making their way through water-logged streets were these commuters at Kadipur Road in Gurugram. As monsoon showers lashed the city on Tuesday, NCR residents took to umbrellas and raincoats to make it through the day. IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds for today as well.(Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

What: Remembering The Self – A Meditative Journey (Producers: Lilla Balint & Daniel Schmidt)

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Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 22

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: IF ONLY (Directors: Vidushi Mehra & Bivas Sharma)

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: July 22 to 24

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: UNSUNG: Celebrating the Extraordinary Grandeur of Smallness – Photographs by Amit Mehra

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 22 to August 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

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{{^usCountry}} What: Workshop | Devi: Traditional Indian Folk Art {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Workshop | Devi: Traditional Indian Folk Art {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Bagu Mithu, GP - 42, Maurya Enclave, Pitampura {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Bagu Mithu, GP - 42, Maurya Enclave, Pitampura {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 22 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 22 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 3pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 3pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta Ft. Ravi Gupta {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta Ft. Ravi Gupta {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 22 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 22 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more follow @htcity.delhijunction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more follow @htcity.delhijunction {{/usCountry}}

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