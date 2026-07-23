HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp

Gram it: Though the Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6° Celsius on Wednesday, several visitors still headed to the India Gate; probably to make the most of clear skies. The IMD forecast for today shows maximum temperatures to range between 32° to 34° Celsius, with very light to light rain in isolated parts of the city.(Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

What: Samhita: A Classical Journey – Bharatanatyam Ft. Sneha Mahesh

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Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Dastaan-e-Barsaat Nostalgic Classics: A Musical Tribute Series

Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: July 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Kashmir Shaiva Darshana: Bharata's Cosmic World View (Speaker: Prof Rajnish Kumar Mishra)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: La Grande Vadrouille (The Great Escape) (Director: Gérard Oury)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: July 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

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{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #StepUp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #StepUp {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What: IIC Double Bill: Dance Recital Ft. Bhadra Rajeev (Mohiniyattam) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: IIC Double Bill: Dance Recital Ft. Bhadra Rajeev (Mohiniyattam) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Center (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Center (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 23 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 23 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Bharat Ki Soch Mantrana: Climate Change and Sustainability (Speaker: Shyam Saran) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Bharat Ki Soch Mantrana: Climate Change and Sustainability (Speaker: Shyam Saran) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Seminar Hall 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Seminar Hall 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 23 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 23 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 3pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 3pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Register here {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Register here {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Monsoon Ragas Ft Lakshay Mohan & Aayush Mohan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Monsoon Ragas Ft Lakshay Mohan & Aayush Mohan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 23 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 23 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

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Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: ARTH: In All Shades Of Grey And A Riot Of Colours – Artworks by Pooja, Bhavana & Suneeta

Where: Galerie at Museo, Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: July 23 to 26

Timing: 5:30pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Clay Calendar Making

Where: Bekal Cafe, Plot 11, Unit 9, Golden I, Block D, Tech Zone 4, Amrapali Leisure Valley, Greater Noida

When: July 23

Timing: 3.08pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 52 (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Lie Hard: A Comedy Game Show Ft. Gaurav Kapoor

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Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 23

Timing: 4pm & 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: The Festive Collections

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House

When: July 23

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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