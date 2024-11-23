HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 November 2024

#TuneIn What: Mehar Rangat Festival 2024 | Kailash Kher Live Catch It Live on 24 November 2024

Where: Central Park, Connaught Place

When: November 24

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Unfolding Curiosities - Imagination meets Fantasy

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: November 20 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Delhi Poetry Festival Season 8

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 23 & 24

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Ras Rang ft Aruna Swamy

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: November 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: The Glorious Gift of Life

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: November 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Pannu Yaar! ft Gurleen Pannu

Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, Noida

When: November 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: dm2buy IRL

Where: Dirty Jungle, One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar

When: November 24

Timing: 2pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sarojini Nagar (Pink Line)

