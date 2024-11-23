HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 November 2024
The day of Nov 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: Mehar Rangat Festival 2024 | Kailash Kher Live
Where: Central Park, Connaught Place
When: November 24
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Unfolding Curiosities - Imagination meets Fantasy
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: November 20 to 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Delhi Poetry Festival Season 8
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 23 & 24
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Ras Rang ft Aruna Swamy
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: November 24
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: The Glorious Gift of Life
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: November 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pannu Yaar! ft Gurleen Pannu
Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, Noida
When: November 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: dm2buy IRL
Where: Dirty Jungle, One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar
When: November 24
Timing: 2pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sarojini Nagar (Pink Line)