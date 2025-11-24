Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 November 2025

    Monday, November 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Nov 24, 2025 9:19 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #CineCall

    What: Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival

    Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: November 24, 25 & 27

    Timing: 10.30am to 9pm

    Entry: www.allevents.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Ananta -- Artworks by Avni Chauhan

    Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

    When: November 22 to 27

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: John Batiste -- The Maestro Series

    Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    When: November 24

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo ft Vivek Samtani & Kaustubh Aggarwal

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: November 24

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

