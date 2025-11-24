HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 November 2025

What: Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival
Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: November 24, 25 & 27
Timing: 10.30am to 9pm
Entry: www.allevents.in
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Ananta -- Artworks by Avni Chauhan
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg
When: November 22 to 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: John Batiste -- The Maestro Series
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: November 24
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo ft Vivek Samtani & Kaustubh Aggarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 24
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
