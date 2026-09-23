HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 24, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: An ascetic poses as if blessing the lensman while Delhiites make their way through haze-covered and dusty roads in the city. Air pollution levels have risen again and amid the deteriorating air quality in the city over the past few days, the AQI remains to be in the ‘moderate’ category. According to IMD, dry weather and low wind speeds are contributing to the accumulation of pollutants. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Master Impressions – Signed Artworks by Picasso, Miró and Dalí

Where: CMYK Bookstore, 142, Meharchand Market, Fifth Avenue, Lodhi Road

When: September 23 to November 22

Timing: 11am to 8pm

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Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Dastaan-e-Khushi — Songs That Make You Smile

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: September 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: 7th Nadi Utsav

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

When: September 24 to 26

Timing: 9am to 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Odissi Dance Performance Ft. Vishnupriya and Co-Artists

Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

When: September 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | DIY Coral Decor

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{{^usCountry}} Where: The Silent Burr Coffee House, Ground Floor, F16/B, Block F, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Silent Burr Coffee House, Ground Floor, F16/B, Block F, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar {{/usCountry}}

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When: September 24

Timing: 3.12pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: GTB Nagar (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Stand-up In Hauz Khas – A Comedy Lineup Show Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Nishant Suri, Chirag Panjwani, and Shubham Pujari

Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

When: September 24

Timing: 6.55pm & 8.25 pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction