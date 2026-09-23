HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 24, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Master Impressions – Signed Artworks by Picasso, Miró and Dalí
Where: CMYK Bookstore, 142, Meharchand Market, Fifth Avenue, Lodhi Road
When: September 23 to November 22
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Dastaan-e-Khushi — Songs That Make You Smile
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: September 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: 7th Nadi Utsav
Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)
When: September 24 to 26
Timing: 9am to 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Odissi Dance Performance Ft. Vishnupriya and Co-Artists
Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)
When: September 24
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | DIY Coral Decor
Where: The Silent Burr Coffee House, Ground Floor, F16/B, Block F, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Silent Burr Coffee House, Ground Floor, F16/B, Block F, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar{{/usCountry}}
When: September 24
Timing: 3.12pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: GTB Nagar (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Stand-up In Hauz Khas – A Comedy Lineup Show Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Nishant Suri, Chirag Panjwani, and Shubham Pujari
Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village
When: September 24
Timing: 6.55pm & 8.25 pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction