HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Thursday, June 25 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#CineCall
What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Nudo Mixteco (Director: Angeles Cruz)
Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: June 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Eco Fest 2026 | Kal Ki Dilli: Thriving Together – Conversations, Collage-making, Zine-making, and Storytelling
Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Opposite Shastri Bhawan
When: June 25
Timing: 3.30pm to 4.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Rabica Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: June 25
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Shehro Ke Chehre
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket{{/usCountry}}
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket{{/usCountry}}
When: June 25 to 30{{/usCountry}}
When: June 25 to 30{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm (Mondays closed){{/usCountry}}
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm (Mondays closed){{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#CineCall{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#CineCall{{/usCountry}}
What: Windows Into The Northeast – Screening of Kangbo Aloti (The Lost Path) (Director: Khanjan Kishore Nath){{/usCountry}}
What: Windows Into The Northeast – Screening of Kangbo Aloti (The Lost Path) (Director: Khanjan Kishore Nath){{/usCountry}}
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: June 25 to 29{{/usCountry}}
When: June 25 to 29{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
#Staged{{/usCountry}}
#Staged{{/usCountry}}
What: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehte Ho – Dharmendra: A Musical Tribute{{/usCountry}}
What: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehte Ho – Dharmendra: A Musical Tribute{{/usCountry}}
Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
When: June 25{{/usCountry}}
When: June 25{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: Pasandeeda Aurat Ft. Shreeja Chaturvedi
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
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