HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall

Gram it: Have you visited the ongoing 11th International Police Expo 2026 and 7th Drone International Expo, at Bharat Mandapam, yet? Here's a sneak peak into how volunteers are demonstrating the use of guns and other safety equipment displayed at the event that ends today. (Photo: Jitender Gupta/ANI)

What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Nudo Mixteco (Director: Angeles Cruz)

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Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#PlayDate

What: Eco Fest 2026 | Kal Ki Dilli: Thriving Together – Conversations, Collage-making, Zine-making, and Storytelling

Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Opposite Shastri Bhawan

When: June 25

Timing: 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Rabica Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: June 25

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Shehro Ke Chehre

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: June 25 to 30 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 25 to 30 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 10.30am to 7pm (Mondays closed) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 10.30am to 7pm (Mondays closed) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line) #CineCall {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line) #CineCall {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Windows Into The Northeast – Screening of Kangbo Aloti (The Lost Path) (Director: Khanjan Kishore Nath) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Windows Into The Northeast – Screening of Kangbo Aloti (The Lost Path) (Director: Khanjan Kishore Nath) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 25 to 29 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 25 to 29 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} #Staged {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} #Staged {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehte Ho – Dharmendra: A Musical Tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehte Ho – Dharmendra: A Musical Tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 25 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 25 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

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What: Pasandeeda Aurat Ft. Shreeja Chaturvedi

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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