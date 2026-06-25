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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Thursday, June 25 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 12:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#CineCall

Gram it: Have you visited the ongoing 11th International Police Expo 2026 and 7th Drone International Expo, at Bharat Mandapam, yet? Here's a sneak peak into how volunteers are demonstrating the use of guns and other safety equipment displayed at the event that ends today. (Photo: Jitender Gupta/ANI)

What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Nudo Mixteco (Director: Angeles Cruz)

Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 25

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#PlayDate

What: Eco Fest 2026 | Kal Ki Dilli: Thriving Together – Conversations, Collage-making, Zine-making, and Storytelling

Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Opposite Shastri Bhawan

When: June 25

Timing: 3.30pm to 4.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Rabica Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: June 25

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Shehro Ke Chehre

What: Pasandeeda Aurat Ft. Shreeja Chaturvedi

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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