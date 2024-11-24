Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 24, 2024 06:05 PM IST

The day of Nov 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#StepUp

What: Naad Gunjan Festival | Kathak Recital ft Samira Koser

Catch It Live on 25 November 2024
Catch It Live on 25 November 2024

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Ancestral Futures

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony

When: October 19 to December 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: People’s Festival of Innovation 2024

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 25 to 29

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 25

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

