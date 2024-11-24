HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 25 November 2024
Nov 24, 2024 06:05 PM IST
The day of Nov 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#StepUp
What: Naad Gunjan Festival | Kathak Recital ft Samira Koser
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Ancestral Futures
Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony
When: October 19 to December 12
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: People’s Festival of Innovation 2024
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 25 to 29
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)