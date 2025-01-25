HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 January 2025

#Staged
What: Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya Woh Jamyai Nai
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: January 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Rain Dogs
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28
When: January 26
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: Gazal Night ft Faiz Khan
Where: 21 Shots Skybar & Brewery, Metro World Mall, District Centre, Sector 55-56, Gurugram
When: January 26
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Ishq Sufiyana ft Laksh Maheshwari
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: January 26
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Manik's Day Out ft Manik Mahna
Where: The Laugh Store, 5th Floor, Vegas Mall, Plot No 6, Pocket 1, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: January 26
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)