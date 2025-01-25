HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 January 2025

#Staged What: Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya Woh Jamyai Nai Catch It Live on Sunday, 26 January 2025

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: January 26

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Rain Dogs

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28

When: January 26

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn

What: Gazal Night ft Faiz Khan

Where: 21 Shots Skybar & Brewery, Metro World Mall, District Centre, Sector 55-56, Gurugram

When: January 26

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Ishq Sufiyana ft Laksh Maheshwari

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: January 26

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Manik's Day Out ft Manik Mahna

Where: The Laugh Store, 5th Floor, Vegas Mall, Plot No 6, Pocket 1, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: January 26

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

