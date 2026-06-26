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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Friday, June 26 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 12:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Gram it: Monsoon may be far but sun rays have started piercing through the clouds over Delhi skies, and how! Here's a view of this magnificent activity above the Raisina Hills, hours before light rain and thunderstorm arrived in the Capital. The balmy weather is expected to continue as IMD has issued a forecast of gusty winds, light rain, and partly cloudy sky for today (Friday) as well.(Photo: PTI)

What: Living Heritage in Metal, Bamboo, and Clay: Traditional Utensils of Northeast India

Where: Darshanam 1 & 2, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

When: June 23 to July 3

Timing: 10am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Te Estoy Amando Locamente (Director: Alejandro Marín)

Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 26

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#Staged

What: Refund (Directors: Gajraj Nagar & Aditya Dubey)

Where: Plot No C, 001, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida

When: June 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 52 Noida (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

 
noida gurugram event listing htcity friday comedy show indira gandhi delhi
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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