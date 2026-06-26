HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 26 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: Monsoon may be far but sun rays have started piercing through the clouds over Delhi skies, and how! Here's a view of this magnificent activity above the Raisina Hills, hours before light rain and thunderstorm arrived in the Capital. The balmy weather is expected to continue as IMD has issued a forecast of gusty winds, light rain, and partly cloudy sky for today (Friday) as well.(Photo: PTI)

What: Living Heritage in Metal, Bamboo, and Clay: Traditional Utensils of Northeast India

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Where: Darshanam 1 & 2, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

When: June 23 to July 3

Timing: 10am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Te Estoy Amando Locamente (Director: Alejandro Marín)

Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 26

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#Staged

What: Refund (Directors: Gajraj Nagar & Aditya Dubey)

Where: Plot No C, 001, Max Towers, Sector 16B, Noida

When: June 26

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 52 Noida (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

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{{^usCountry}} What: Mehfil-E-Sufi Ft. Salman-Zaman {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Mehfil-E-Sufi Ft. Salman-Zaman {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Where: The Piano Man, Jazz Club, Eldeco Centre, Saket {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Piano Man, Jazz Club, Eldeco Centre, Saket {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 26 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 26 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Umbrella Painting Workshop {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Umbrella Painting Workshop {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Cafe Pink, Building No 21, Ground Floor, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Cafe Pink, Building No 21, Ground Floor, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 26 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 26 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 2pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 2pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Chirag Panjwani {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Chirag Panjwani {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 26 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 26 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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