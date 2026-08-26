HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: Sculpting Lineages: Women Across Generations
Where: Gallery Espace, 16 Community Centre, New Friends Colony
When: August 22 to September 26
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Trin Dhari Ot – A Saga of Sita
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: August 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Echoes of Panjab Ft. Abhilasha Ojha & ensemble
Where: Ikk Panjab, K-13, K Block, Outer Circle, Connaught Place (CP)
When: August 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹3,749 (Register at Swiggy Scenes)
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | The Evolution of Indian Classical Art by Anita Bharat Singh – Discussants: Raghvendra Singh & Anita Bharat Singh
Where: Seminar Hall 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
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Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Concert of Classic Melodies
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Finger Painting
Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram
When: August 27
Timing: 4pm & 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-66 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh ‘O’ Ullas – A Stand-Up Comedy Show Ft. Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: August 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Ananta Kriti: An Endless Expression of Craft & Creativity
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: August 26 to 28
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
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