HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall

Gram it: This panting-like picturesque image of a bird perched on a tree branch, against the backdrop of the setting sun, is a photograph captured by a lensman in Delhi! Isn't this the best pic to change your Monday blues into colours of joy and hope? (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)

What: Victoria (Director: Sivaranjini J)

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Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Mirrors: Distance Between Worlds – Artworks by Shana Sood & Yolanda Peña Mazzoni (Curator: Georgina Maddox)

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 23 to 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Skirmishes (Director: Keval Arora)

Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Charpoy Weaving

Where: Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design, L1 Barrack, Red Fort, Old Delhi

When: July 27

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{{^usCountry}} Timing: 10am to 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 10am to 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Entry: Register here {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Register here {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Busy Women – Building Commerce and Culture in Middle India (Speakers: Shinjini Kumar (Author), Pavan K Varma, Milee Ashwarya, Nishtha Gautam) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Busy Women – Building Commerce and Culture in Middle India (Speakers: Shinjini Kumar (Author), Pavan K Varma, Milee Ashwarya, Nishtha Gautam) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 27 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 27 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Sahil Tiwari Live {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Sahil Tiwari Live {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 27 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 27 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Workshop | Photo Embroidery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Workshop | Photo Embroidery {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Fat Lulu's, 11 (First Floor) Khan Market {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Fat Lulu's, 11 (First Floor) Khan Market {{/usCountry}}

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When: July 27

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi Teej Bazaar

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road

When: July 27

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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