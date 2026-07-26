HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Monday, July 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#CineCall
What: Victoria (Director: Sivaranjini J)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 27
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Mirrors: Distance Between Worlds – Artworks by Shana Sood & Yolanda Peña Mazzoni (Curator: Georgina Maddox)
Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: July 23 to 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Skirmishes (Director: Keval Arora)
Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Charpoy Weaving
Where: Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design, L1 Barrack, Red Fort, Old Delhi
When: July 27
Timing: 10am to 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 10am to 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Register here{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Register here{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
What: Busy Women – Building Commerce and Culture in Middle India (Speakers: Shinjini Kumar (Author), Pavan K Varma, Milee Ashwarya, Nishtha Gautam){{/usCountry}}
What: Busy Women – Building Commerce and Culture in Middle India (Speakers: Shinjini Kumar (Author), Pavan K Varma, Milee Ashwarya, Nishtha Gautam){{/usCountry}}
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: July 27{{/usCountry}}
When: July 27{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
What: Sahil Tiwari Live{{/usCountry}}
What: Sahil Tiwari Live{{/usCountry}}
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
When: July 27{{/usCountry}}
When: July 27{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | Photo Embroidery{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | Photo Embroidery{{/usCountry}}
Where: Fat Lulu's, 11 (First Floor) Khan Market{{/usCountry}}
Where: Fat Lulu's, 11 (First Floor) Khan Market{{/usCountry}}
When: July 27
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Rakhi Teej Bazaar
Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road
When: July 27
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction