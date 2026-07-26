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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Monday, July 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Jul 26, 2026 11:11 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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#CineCall

Gram it: This panting-like picturesque image of a bird perched on a tree branch, against the backdrop of the setting sun, is a photograph captured by a lensman in Delhi! Isn't this the best pic to change your Monday blues into colours of joy and hope? (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)

What: Victoria (Director: Sivaranjini J)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 27

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Mirrors: Distance Between Worlds – Artworks by Shana Sood & Yolanda Peña Mazzoni (Curator: Georgina Maddox)

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 23 to 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Skirmishes (Director: Keval Arora)

Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Charpoy Weaving

Where: Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design, L1 Barrack, Red Fort, Old Delhi

When: July 27

When: July 27

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi Teej Bazaar

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, 1 CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Road

When: July 27

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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