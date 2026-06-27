HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: A stunning view of the Humayun's Tomb under a bright blue sky in Delhi will definitely make you step out of your homes and explore Delhi over the weekend. This historical sight is the perfect spot to begin your city tour. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ /HT)

What: Tripura Pineapple Festival

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Where: Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, India Gate Circle

When: June 27

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Belly Of The Beast (Writers: Kalki Koechlin & Sheena Khalid & Director: Sheena Khalid)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 27

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Bound (Director: Feisal Alkazi)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: June 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Shaam - E - Mehfil Ft. Venkatraman Ramachandran – Ghazal Night

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{{^usCountry}} Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: June 27 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 27 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #Staged {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #Staged {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Sculptor Sculpture – The Musical Journey (Director: Vikas Garg) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Sculptor Sculpture – The Musical Journey (Director: Vikas Garg) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 27 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 27 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm & 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm & 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Pottery Hug - Couple Workshop {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Pottery Hug - Couple Workshop {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 27 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 27 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 2.30pm & 5.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 2.30pm & 5.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Appurv Gupta Live {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Appurv Gupta Live {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Central Club of Comedy, Sector 5, Dwarka {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Central Club of Comedy, Sector 5, Dwarka {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 27 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 27 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

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Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 12 (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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