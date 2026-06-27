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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Saturday, June 27 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 12:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: A stunning view of the Humayun's Tomb under a bright blue sky in Delhi will definitely make you step out of your homes and explore Delhi over the weekend. This historical sight is the perfect spot to begin your city tour. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ /HT)

What: Tripura Pineapple Festival

Where: Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, India Gate Circle

When: June 27

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Belly Of The Beast (Writers: Kalki Koechlin & Sheena Khalid & Director: Sheena Khalid)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 27

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Bound (Director: Feisal Alkazi)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: June 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Shaam - E - Mehfil Ft. Venkatraman Ramachandran – Ghazal Night

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 12 (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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