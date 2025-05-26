HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 May 2025
May 26, 2025 08:30 PM IST
Tuesday, May 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Kendra Dance Festival | PARIKRAMA – The Journey of the Atman
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: May 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Spanish Soundscapes — Piano recital ft Andreas König
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: May 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: A Treasury of Life: Indian Company Paintings c. 1795–1830
Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath
When: April 12 to July 5
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: May 27
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)