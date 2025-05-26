Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Tuesday, May 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

What: Kendra Dance Festival | PARIKRAMA – The Journey of the Atman

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 27 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: May 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Spanish Soundscapes — Piano recital ft Andreas König

 

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: May 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#ArtAttack

What: A Treasury of Life: Indian Company Paintings c. 1795–1830

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

When: April 12 to July 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: May 27

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

