HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 September 2025

#Staged
What: IHC Theatre Festival 2025 | Besharam Aadmi ft Amol Parashar (Directed by Vijay Ashok Sharma)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Vartaman – Solo exhibition by Yashika Sugandh
Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: September 27 to October 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Symphony ft Sufiyaan Saaz
Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: September 27
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: A Standup Comedy Show ft Vivek Samtani
Where: Hideout Studio, Shop No 1, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: September 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Byond Pink – Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: The Suryaa Hotel, Block A, Friends Colony East, New Friends Colony (NFC)
When: September 27
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Ashram (Pink Line)