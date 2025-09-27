HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 27 September 2025

#Staged What: IHC Theatre Festival 2025 | Besharam Aadmi ft Amol Parashar (Directed by Vijay Ashok Sharma) Catch It Live on Saturday, 27 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Vartaman – Solo exhibition by Yashika Sugandh

Where: Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: September 27 to October 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Sufi Symphony ft Sufiyaan Saaz

Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: September 27

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs What: A Standup Comedy Show ft Vivek Samtani

Where: Hideout Studio, Shop No 1, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: September 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree What: Byond Pink – Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: The Suryaa Hotel, Block A, Friends Colony East, New Friends Colony (NFC)

When: September 27

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Ashram (Pink Line)