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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 28, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Tuesday, July 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 01:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#LitTalk

Gram it: What's the fun if you don't go for a ride when it rains in Delhi! Here's how some visitors were spotted doing just that while enjoying the monsoon at India Gate, Kartavya Path, on Monday. As per India Meteorological Department, localised showers are expected in the city today as well. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)

What: Aaj Kavita – Poetry reading Ft. Braj Ratan Joshi, Shivangi Goel, Soumitra Mohan, Alok Kumar Mishra

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: July 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Threads of Freedom 2.0: A Journey From Soil To Soul

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 27 to 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Listening to Images (Director: Maica Gugolati)

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: July 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Make A Miniature Furry Pup

Where: Fat Lulu's, (First Floor) 11, Khan Market

When: July 28

Timing: 4.25pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 28, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on July 28, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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