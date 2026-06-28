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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, June 28 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 28, 2026 12:45 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #ArtAttack

    What: Natkhat Utsav 2026

    Gram it: As part of the ongoing Natkhat Utsav 2026, organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad, visitors are taking keen interest in the exhibits displayed at an art exhibition. Complete details of the event are listed below. (Photo: Hemant Rawat/ANI)
    Gram it: As part of the ongoing Natkhat Utsav 2026, organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad, visitors are taking keen interest in the exhibits displayed at an art exhibition. Complete details of the event are listed below. (Photo: Hemant Rawat/ANI)

    Where: Gallery A & B, All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1 Rafi Marg

    When: June 28 to 30

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Mango Party

    Where: Shish Gumbad, Lodhi Garden

    When: June 28

    Timing: 5pm to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Wonka’s Chocolate Factory — World Chocolate Day Fest

    Where: Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 7/50 G, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri

    When: June 28

    Timing: Noon to 7pm

    Entry: Free (Register via contact)

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Behen Ko Naman Ft. RJ Kisna

    Where: House of AMP Comedy Club, Commercial Complex, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida

    When: June 28

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 28 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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