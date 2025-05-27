Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 27, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Wednesday, May 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Devotion

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 28 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 28 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 26 to 30

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#TuneIn 

What: Jazz ft Nishtha & Noushad 

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram 

When: May 28 

Timing: 8.30pm 

Entry: www.thepianoman.in 

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) 

 

#StepUp

What: Mohiniyattam recital by Keiko Okano

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)  

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Master Peace ft Madhur Virli 

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram 

When: May 28 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Art Karat Jewellery Exhibition 

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, 1, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Shahdara

When: May 28 

Timing: 11am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 May 2025
Follow Us On