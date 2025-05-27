HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 28 May 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Devotion
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 26 to 30
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jazz ft Nishtha & Noushad
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: May 28
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Mohiniyattam recital by Keiko Okano
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Master Peace ft Madhur Virli
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: May 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Art Karat Jewellery Exhibition
Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, 1, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Shahdara
When: May 28
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)