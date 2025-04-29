Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 29, 2025 10:44 AM IST

Tuesday, April 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#StepUp

Catch It Live on Saturday, 29 April 2025.
What: PanchaTatva: Five Forms and Five Stars | Shobhana (Bharatanatyam), Anuj & Neha Mishra (Kathak), Washim Raja (Kuchipudi), Vishwakiran Nambi (Contemporary) & Rahul Varshney (Odissi)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Ek Aur Vivek Ki Khoj | A film on late Devishankar Awasthi

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Beyond Myth and Metaphor - solo works of Shabir Hussain Santosh

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: April 23 to 30

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Hispanism in Action | ELE teacher training in India: challenges and opportunities

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: April 29

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat by Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: April 29

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

