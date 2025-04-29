HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 April 2025
Tuesday, April 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: PanchaTatva: Five Forms and Five Stars | Shobhana (Bharatanatyam), Anuj & Neha Mishra (Kathak), Washim Raja (Kuchipudi), Vishwakiran Nambi (Contemporary) & Rahul Varshney (Odissi)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 29
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Ek Aur Vivek Ki Khoj | A film on late Devishankar Awasthi
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Beyond Myth and Metaphor - solo works of Shabir Hussain Santosh
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: April 23 to 30
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Hispanism in Action | ELE teacher training in India: challenges and opportunities
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: April 29
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat by Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: April 29
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)