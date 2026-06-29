HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Mathura Road, Pragati Maidan

When: June 29 & 30

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: www.professionalbeauty.in

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Windows Into The Northeast – Screening of The Elysian Field (Director: Haobam Paban Kumar)