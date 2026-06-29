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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, June 29 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 29, 2026 1:44 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #FleaSpree

    What: Grand Beauty Expo 2026

    Gram it: Delhi recorded an extreme temperature of 51.3°C on Sunday! Residents who stepped out of their homes carried umbrellas to be able to walk inside the Red Fort complex. But, the heatwave is not here to stay as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Gram it: Delhi recorded an extreme temperature of 51.3°C on Sunday! Residents who stepped out of their homes carried umbrellas to be able to walk inside the Red Fort complex. But, the heatwave is not here to stay as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Mathura Road, Pragati Maidan

    When: June 29 & 30

    Timing: 9am to 6pm

    Entry: www.professionalbeauty.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Windows Into The Northeast – Screening of The Elysian Field (Director: Haobam Paban Kumar)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: June 29

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Brushstrokes And Beyond

    Where: Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida

    When: June 29 & 30

    Timing: 12pm to 2pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: De La Terre Au Papier - Botanical Drawing Workshop

    Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Française de Delhi, 72, Lodhi Estate

    When: June 29

    Timing: 11am to 1pm

    Entry: Free (Register Here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Divyanshu Live

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: June 29

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh ‘O’ Ullas Ft. Harsh Gujral

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: June 29

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 29 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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