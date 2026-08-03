HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 3, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp

Gram it: Visitors at the Jama Masjid photographed amid heavy rainfall in Delhi. IMD has a forecast of more rains in the week ahead. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

What: Nritya Sanrachna: Keibul Lamjao – Dancing Deer of Manipur | Somnath-Shashwat Ka Shankhanaad

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Archival Echoes of a Folk Lute in the Indian Himalaya (Speaker: Dr Katherine Freeze Wolf | Moderator: Shubha Chaudhuri)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar

Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre

When: July 11 to August 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Paint By Numbers

Where: The Art House Cafe, N-35, Ground Floor, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When: August 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: August 3 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Timing: 6.37pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Cleaning Transport:Tackling Vehicular Emissions and the Future of Mobility Uniting Science, Health, Policy & People (Discussants: Dr Virinder Sharma, Mahua Acharya, Amit Bhatt & Balaji Raparthi)

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: August 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Choreographic Duets - The Poetry of Two Ft. Shailja Nalwade, Anasua Majumdar, Gaurav Bhatti, Aamrapali Bhandari, Ashmita Aich , Sujata Gawade-Sawant

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

#JustForLaughs

What: The Duo Ft. Gurleen Pannu & Swati Sachdeva

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 3

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Teej Mela

Where: Noida Haat, Block D, Sector 33A, Noida

When: August 3

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction