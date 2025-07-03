Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 03, 2025 02:49 PM IST

Thursday, July 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack 

What: Unedited Like An Afternoon Dream: Towards Abstraction and Towards Portraiture 

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 2 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 2 July 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: D-40 & 53, Defence Colony 

When: June 11 to July 18 

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn 

What: Sufi & Bolly Rock ft Prateek Kapoor 

Where: Home Delhi, Third Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj 

When: July 3 

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

 

#Staged

What: IIC Double Bill | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Sanika Kulkarni & Bharatanatyam Recital ft Divya Hoskere  

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)  

 

#TuneIn

What: Aarambh | Pakhawaj recital ft Rahul Bhattacharyya & Dhrupad Vocal recital ft Yakhlesh Baghel

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Standup Comedy Show ft Manik Mahna & Aakash Gupta

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: July 3

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)   

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Chikankari Exhibition 

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIIC), 87-88, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road 

When: July 3 & 4 

Timing: 10am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 July 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On