HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 July 2025
Thursday, July 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Unedited Like An Afternoon Dream: Towards Abstraction and Towards Portraiture
Where: D-40 & 53, Defence Colony
When: June 11 to July 18
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi & Bolly Rock ft Prateek Kapoor
Where: Home Delhi, Third Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: July 3
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: IIC Double Bill | Hindustani Vocal Recital ft Sanika Kulkarni & Bharatanatyam Recital ft Divya Hoskere
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Aarambh | Pakhawaj recital ft Rahul Bhattacharyya & Dhrupad Vocal recital ft Yakhlesh Baghel
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Standup Comedy Show ft Manik Mahna & Aakash Gupta
Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: July 3
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Chikankari Exhibition
Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIIC), 87-88, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road
When: July 3 & 4
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)