HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: Isn't it the perfect weather to go for a walk? With the clouds hovering over the skies at the Lotus Temple, Delhiites have got just the perfect reason to soak in the monsoon vibe. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

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What: 35th Mango Festival

Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri

When: July 3 to 5

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: ₹20 (Adult)

Nearest Metro Station: Tilak Nagar & Janakpuri East (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Teen Manzar: The Wild, The World, and The Within (Curator: Leena Namjoshi)

Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 3 to 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Caligula (Director: Vipin Kumar)

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: The Frequency Project Live

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: July 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Harsh O Ullas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Harsh O Ullas {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line) #FleaSpree {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Husn-e-Karigari-e-Awadh: Weaves & Crafts Bazaar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Husn-e-Karigari-e-Awadh: Weaves & Crafts Bazaar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 3 & 4 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 3 & 4 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 10.30am to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 10.30am to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) {{/usCountry}}

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