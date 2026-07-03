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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Friday, July 3 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jul 03, 2026 12:01 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: Isn't it the perfect weather to go for a walk? With the clouds hovering over the skies at the Lotus Temple, Delhiites have got just the perfect reason to soak in the monsoon vibe. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: 35th Mango Festival

Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri

When: July 3 to 5

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: 20 (Adult)

Nearest Metro Station: Tilak Nagar & Janakpuri East (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Teen Manzar: The Wild, The World, and The Within (Curator: Leena Namjoshi)

Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 3 to 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Caligula (Director: Vipin Kumar)

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: The Frequency Project Live

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
htcity listing event delhi friday weekend
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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