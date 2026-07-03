HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Friday, July 3 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#DelhiTalkies
What: 35th Mango Festival
Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri
When: July 3 to 5
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: ₹20 (Adult)
Nearest Metro Station: Tilak Nagar & Janakpuri East (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Teen Manzar: The Wild, The World, and The Within (Curator: Leena Namjoshi)
Where: Main Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: July 3 to 7
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Caligula (Director: Vipin Kumar)
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: The Frequency Project Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida{{/usCountry}}
When: July 3{{/usCountry}}
When: July 3{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: Harsh O Ullas{{/usCountry}}
What: Harsh O Ullas{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida{{/usCountry}}
When: July 3{{/usCountry}}
When: July 3{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree{{/usCountry}}
What: Husn-e-Karigari-e-Awadh: Weaves & Crafts Bazaar{{/usCountry}}
What: Husn-e-Karigari-e-Awadh: Weaves & Crafts Bazaar{{/usCountry}}
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
When: July 3 & 4{{/usCountry}}
When: July 3 & 4{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 10.30am to 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 10.30am to 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction