HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 June 2025
Jun 02, 2025 08:30 PM IST
Tuesday, June 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Scripted Dialogues – A Calligraphic Conversation
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: June 3 to 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Goethe Kino in June | Skin Deep (Aus meiner Haut)
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place
When: June 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: India-Pakistan Relations in the Light of Operation Sindoor – TCA Raghavan, Raj Chengappa, Ambassador Ruchi Ghanashyam, and Capt Alok Bansal
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)