Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Tuesday, June 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Scripted Dialogues – A Calligraphic Conversation

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 3 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Tuesday, 3 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: June 3 to 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Goethe Kino in June | Skin Deep (Aus meiner Haut)

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place

When: June 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: India-Pakistan Relations in the Light of Operation Sindoor – TCA Raghavan, Raj Chengappa, Ambassador Ruchi Ghanashyam, and Capt Alok Bansal

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 3 June 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On