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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 30, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Wednesday, September 30 promises lots of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan the day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction

Published on: Sep 30, 2026, 13:58:04 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: City is prepping for Durga Puja festivities. Here's how an artist indulges in painting an idol of goddess Durga in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)
Gram it: City is prepping for Durga Puja festivities. Here's how an artist indulges in painting an idol of goddess Durga in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

What: Drone Expo

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

When: September 28 to 30

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Ticketed (Available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)

#ArtAttack

What: For The Love Of It – Contemporary Expressions In Printmaking (Curator: Jasneet Singh Bindra)

Where: Art Incept, 227, South Point Mall, Gold Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: September 23 to October 24

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)

#StepUp

What: Sarat Smriti 2026: Agni

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 30

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Mahatma & the Poet: Readings from the correspondence of Gandhi ji & Tagore (Speakers: Sunit Tandon & Satvik Varma)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Duo Ft. Vidit Sharma & Vivek Samtani

Where: House of AMP Comedy Club, Shop no 6, Commercial Complex, Street 76, Amarpali Silicon City, Sector 76, Noida

When: September 30

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 (Aqua Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 30, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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