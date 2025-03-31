Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2025 01:06 PM IST

Monday, March 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Dastan-e-Ghalib: A Dance Drama

Catch it Live on Monday, 31 March 2025.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: March 31

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Utsuroi – Remembering Hisayuki Nonaka

Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area

When: March 29 to April 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Ek Inspector Se Mulakat

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: March 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Playing with the Goddess: Gavri of the Mewar Bhils – Aditi Ghosh Mehta & Madan Meena

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Exhibition – Patola & Bandhej

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: March 31 to April 3

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

