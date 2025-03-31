HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 March 2025

#Staged
What: Dastan-e-Ghalib: A Dance Drama
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: March 31
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Utsuroi – Remembering Hisayuki Nonaka
Where: Gallery ONKAF, C-1/20, Safdarjung Development Area
When: March 29 to April 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Ek Inspector Se Mulakat
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: March 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Playing with the Goddess: Gavri of the Mewar Bhils – Aditi Ghosh Mehta & Madan Meena
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Exhibition – Patola & Bandhej
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: March 31 to April 3
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)