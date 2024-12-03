HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 December 2024

#TuneIn What: Delhi Classical Music Festival | Tabla Recital ft Satayajeet Talwalkar Catch It Live on 4 December 2024

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: December 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Eternal Rhythms

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: December 2 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Parampara Series 2024 | Kuchipudi ft Raja Radha Reddy Repertory

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 4 to 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: The Beatles and India

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Migration literature in Latin American novels

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: December 4

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Ali Sabri Brothers Live

Where: Resaca, Building No 7, Pusa Road

When: December 4

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Work in Progress ft Pranav Sharma

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: December 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

