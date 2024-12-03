HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 December 2024
The day of Dec 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: Delhi Classical Music Festival | Tabla Recital ft Satayajeet Talwalkar
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: December 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Eternal Rhythms
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: December 2 to 11
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Parampara Series 2024 | Kuchipudi ft Raja Radha Reddy Repertory
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 4 to 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: The Beatles and India
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Migration literature in Latin American novels
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: December 4
Timing: 1.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Ali Sabri Brothers Live
Where: Resaca, Building No 7, Pusa Road
When: December 4
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Work in Progress ft Pranav Sharma
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: December 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)