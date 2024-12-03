Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 03, 2024 06:00 PM IST

The day of Dec 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Delhi Classical Music Festival | Tabla Recital ft Satayajeet Talwalkar

Catch It Live on 4 December 2024
Catch It Live on 4 December 2024

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: December 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Eternal Rhythms

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: December 2 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#StepUp

What: Parampara Series 2024 | Kuchipudi ft Raja Radha Reddy Repertory

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House 

When: December 4 to 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#CineCall

What: The Beatles and India

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: Migration literature in Latin American novels

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: December 4

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Ali Sabri Brothers Live

Where: Resaca, Building No 7, Pusa Road

When: December 4

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Work in Progress ft Pranav Sharma

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: December 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On