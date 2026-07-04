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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, July 4 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 3:06 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #Staged

    What: Fever Dream (Director: Meghana AT)

    Gram it: Here's a dramatic view of the clouds stretching across an overcast sky, bringing the much-needed relief after a morning drizzle over the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. Expect the skies to present similar views today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and thunderstorm for Saturday as well. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)
    Gram it: Here's a dramatic view of the clouds stretching across an overcast sky, bringing the much-needed relief after a morning drizzle over the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. Expect the skies to present similar views today as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain and thunderstorm for Saturday as well. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

    Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

    When: July 4

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Cafe Decking – Artworks by Anupriya Roy

    Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: July 3 to 11

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Ye Jo Hans Rahi Hai Dunia Ft. Rahgir

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: July 4

    Timing: 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: DIY Zen Miniature Garden Workshop

    Where: Café Coffee Day, First Floor, The Great India Place Mall, Sector 38, Noida

    When: July 4

    Timing: 1.15pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

    #CineCall

    What: The Miracles of the Namiya General Store (2017; Japanese)

    Where: The Japan Foundation, A-13, Green Park, Sri Aurobindo Marg

    When: July 4

    Timing: 11.30am

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Blunt Ft. Onkar Yadav

    Where: The Comedy Theatre, No. 31, Second Floor, Sardar Inderjit Singh Bhatia Road, Hauz Khas Village

    When: July 4

    Timing: 6pm & 10pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #UpNext

    What: Bird Walk (Conductor: Anjali Bhardwaj)

    Where: Aravalli Biodiversity Park, A-33, Near Air India Colony, Vasant Vihar

    When: July 5 (Sunday)

    Timing: 6am to 8am

    Entry: 300 (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 4 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 4 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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