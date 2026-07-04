HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Fever Dream (Director: Meghana AT)
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: July 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Cafe Decking – Artworks by Anupriya Roy
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: July 3 to 11
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Ye Jo Hans Rahi Hai Dunia Ft. Rahgir
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: July 4
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#PlayDate
What: DIY Zen Miniature Garden Workshop
Where: Café Coffee Day, First Floor, The Great India Place Mall, Sector 38, Noida
When: July 4
Timing: 1.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: The Miracles of the Namiya General Store (2017; Japanese)
Where: The Japan Foundation, A-13, Green Park, Sri Aurobindo Marg
When: July 4
Timing: 11.30am
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Blunt Ft. Onkar Yadav
Where: The Comedy Theatre, No. 31, Second Floor, Sardar Inderjit Singh Bhatia Road, Hauz Khas Village
When: July 4
Timing: 6pm & 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#UpNext
What: Bird Walk (Conductor: Anjali Bhardwaj)
Where: Aravalli Biodiversity Park, A-33, Near Air India Colony, Vasant Vihar
When: July 5 (Sunday)
Timing: 6am to 8am
Entry: ₹300 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction