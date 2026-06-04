HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp

Gram it: Under the clear blue skies, visitors at the Yamuna river ghat, near Yamuna Bazar, click selfies while wanting to enjoy the boat ride. Though the air pollution levels remain low, following several days of favourable weather conditions, the littering on the river banks does raise questions on the civic sense of Delhiites. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

What: BYU meets Triveni – A Cultural Exchange between Ballroom Dance and Indian Classical Dances

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Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 4

Timing: 10am to 12.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Fête de la Musique | bAlllAd — where street becomes stage (Creator: Bertrand Devendeville)

Where: Social, DLF Avenue, Saket

When: June 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Bárbara (Director: John Petrizzelli)

Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#ArtAttack

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{{^usCountry}} What: One Mother, Many Mother Tongues | Madonna and Child by Sandro Botticelli {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: One Mother, Many Mother Tongues | Madonna and Child by Sandro Botticelli {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg (Entry from Nyaya Marg), Chanakyapuri {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg (Entry from Nyaya Marg), Chanakyapuri {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 3 to 5 & June 8 to 12 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 3 to 5 & June 8 to 12 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am to Noon & 3pm to 4pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am to Noon & 3pm to 4pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free (Register here) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free (Register here) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Workshop | Perfume Making – Craft Your Signature Scent {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Workshop | Perfume Making – Craft Your Signature Scent {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Cafe Saka, Shop no 4, Block B6, Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Cafe Saka, Shop no 4, Block B6, Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 4 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 4 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 1.20pm, 3.25pm & 5.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 1.20pm, 3.25pm & 5.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: The Duo ft. Onkar Yadav & Shreya Priyam Roy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: The Duo ft. Onkar Yadav & Shreya Priyam Roy {{/usCountry}}

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Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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