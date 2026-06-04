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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Thursday, June 4 has some amazing events lined up. Those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture, must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 05:05 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#StepUp

Gram it: Under the clear blue skies, visitors at the Yamuna river ghat, near Yamuna Bazar, click selfies while wanting to enjoy the boat ride. Though the air pollution levels remain low, following several days of favourable weather conditions, the littering on the river banks does raise questions on the civic sense of Delhiites. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

What: BYU meets Triveni – A Cultural Exchange between Ballroom Dance and Indian Classical Dances

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 4

Timing: 10am to 12.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Fête de la Musique | bAlllAd — where street becomes stage (Creator: Bertrand Devendeville)

Where: Social, DLF Avenue, Saket

When: June 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Bárbara (Director: John Petrizzelli)

Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#ArtAttack

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
htcity delhi listing event delhi ncr gurugram comedy show art exhibition culture art gallery
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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