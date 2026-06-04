HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Thursday, June 4 has some amazing events lined up. Those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture, must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations
#StepUp
What: BYU meets Triveni – A Cultural Exchange between Ballroom Dance and Indian Classical Dances
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: June 4
Timing: 10am to 12.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Fête de la Musique | bAlllAd — where street becomes stage (Creator: Bertrand Devendeville)
Where: Social, DLF Avenue, Saket
When: June 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Bárbara (Director: John Petrizzelli)
Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: June 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: One Mother, Many Mother Tongues | Madonna and Child by Sandro Botticelli{{/usCountry}}
What: One Mother, Many Mother Tongues | Madonna and Child by Sandro Botticelli{{/usCountry}}
Where: Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg (Entry from Nyaya Marg), Chanakyapuri{{/usCountry}}
Where: Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg (Entry from Nyaya Marg), Chanakyapuri{{/usCountry}}
When: June 3 to 5 & June 8 to 12{{/usCountry}}
When: June 3 to 5 & June 8 to 12{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to Noon & 3pm to 4pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to Noon & 3pm to 4pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh (Pink Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | Perfume Making – Craft Your Signature Scent{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | Perfume Making – Craft Your Signature Scent{{/usCountry}}
Where: Cafe Saka, Shop no 4, Block B6, Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave{{/usCountry}}
Where: Cafe Saka, Shop no 4, Block B6, Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave{{/usCountry}}
When: June 4{{/usCountry}}
When: June 4{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 1.20pm, 3.25pm & 5.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 1.20pm, 3.25pm & 5.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: The Duo ft. Onkar Yadav & Shreya Priyam Roy{{/usCountry}}
What: The Duo ft. Onkar Yadav & Shreya Priyam Roy{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction