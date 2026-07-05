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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Sunday, July 5 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 01:05 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: Delhi, you just can't miss the ongoing Mango Festival at Dilli Haat in Janakpuri! It's here that more than 500 varieties of the king of fruits are on display. The event creates a one-of-its-kind experience for the mango maniacs to indulge in sniffing and tasting the fruit as much as they want. Scroll down to get more details about this fest. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)

What: 35th Mango Festival

Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri

When: July 3 to 5

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: 20 (Adult)

Nearest Metro Station: Tilak Nagar & Janakpuri East (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: 4th Global Carnatic Confluence: One Voice Many Traditions Ft. Aruna Sairam

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Sanskriti Sangam 2.0

Where: Tower Touch by Kawatra, Maurya Enclave, Poorvi, Pitampura

When: July 5

Timing: 10am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Kohat Enclave & Pitampura (Red Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bharat Chauhan Live

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: July 5

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

What: Once Upon a Time in Anatolia (Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan)

Where: NIV Art Centre, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai

When: July 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Manhar Seth Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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