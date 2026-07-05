HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Sunday, July 5 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#DelhiTalkies
What: 35th Mango Festival
Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri
When: July 3 to 5
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: ₹20 (Adult)
Nearest Metro Station: Tilak Nagar & Janakpuri East (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: 4th Global Carnatic Confluence: One Voice Many Traditions Ft. Aruna Sairam
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 5
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Sanskriti Sangam 2.0
Where: Tower Touch by Kawatra, Maurya Enclave, Poorvi, Pitampura
When: July 5
Timing: 10am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Kohat Enclave & Pitampura (Red Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bharat Chauhan Live
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: July 5
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#Staged{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#Staged{{/usCountry}}
What: Virodhabhas: The Paradox of Wholeness{{/usCountry}}
What: Virodhabhas: The Paradox of Wholeness{{/usCountry}}
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket{{/usCountry}}
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket{{/usCountry}}
When: July 5{{/usCountry}}
When: July 5{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.district.in{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.district.in{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
What: Waves of Impasto – Artworks by Shahabuddin Ahmed (Curator: Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya){{/usCountry}}
What: Waves of Impasto – Artworks by Shahabuddin Ahmed (Curator: Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya){{/usCountry}}
Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road{{/usCountry}}
When: July 5 to 12{{/usCountry}}
When: July 5 to 12{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged{{/usCountry}}
What: Premchand Ki Ladkiyaan (Director: Jayant Rabha){{/usCountry}}
What: Premchand Ki Ladkiyaan (Director: Jayant Rabha){{/usCountry}}
Where: National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
When: July 5{{/usCountry}}
When: July 5{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7.15pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7.15pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall{{/usCountry}}
What: Once Upon a Time in Anatolia (Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan)
Where: NIV Art Centre, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai
When: July 5
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Manhar Seth Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 5
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction