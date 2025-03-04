HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 March 2025
Wednesday, March 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Flower Sutra
Where: Nature Morte, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur
When: February 27 to March 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Reframing the Conversation – Women and the Arts
Where: Auditorium, British Council, 17 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: March 5
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: IHC Collegiate Theatre & Music Festival 2025 | Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai by Samayantar, Maharaja Agrasen College (DU)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Hindustani Classical Concerts – Flute Recital ft Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 5
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Rama Bhima Soma – Literary Journalism in the Age of Social Media
Where: Seminar Hall, Jawahar Bhavan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Opposite Shastri Bhavan
When: March 5
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Asia S/S 2025
Where: The Westin Gurgaon, 1, MG Road, Sector 29, Near IFFCO Chowk, Gurugram
When: March 4 & 5
Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)