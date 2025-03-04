HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 March 2025

#ArtAttack What: Flower Sutra Catch it Live on Wednesday, 5 March 2025

Where: Nature Morte, Dhan Mill, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur

When: February 27 to March 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Reframing the Conversation – Women and the Arts

Where: Auditorium, British Council, 17 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: March 5

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: IHC Collegiate Theatre & Music Festival 2025 | Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hai by Samayantar, Maharaja Agrasen College (DU)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Hindustani Classical Concerts – Flute Recital ft Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 5

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Rama Bhima Soma – Literary Journalism in the Age of Social Media

Where: Seminar Hall, Jawahar Bhavan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Opposite Shastri Bhavan

When: March 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Asia S/S 2025

Where: The Westin Gurgaon, 1, MG Road, Sector 29, Near IFFCO Chowk, Gurugram

When: March 4 & 5

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction