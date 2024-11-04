HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 November 2024
Nov 04, 2024 06:00 PM IST
The day of Nov 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR.
#TuneIn
What: Kaveri Meets Ganga | Sarod Recital ft Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash
Where: Kartavya Path, Central Vista, near India Gate
When: November 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Bhawan (Yellow Line) & Khan Market (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Written Canvas
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate
When: November 5 to 9
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: November 5
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: The Chairs Game
Where: Siddhartha Hall, Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: November 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)