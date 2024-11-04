Menu Explore
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 November 2024

HT Correspondent
Nov 04, 2024 06:00 PM IST

The day of Nov 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Kaveri Meets Ganga | Sarod Recital ft Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash

Catch It Live on 5 November 2024
Catch It Live on 5 November 2024

Where: Kartavya Path, Central Vista, near India Gate

When: November 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Bhawan (Yellow Line) & Khan Market (Violet Line)

 

#ArtAttack 
What: The Written Canvas

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: November 5 to 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#StepUp

What: Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: November 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#CineCall

What: The Chairs Game

Where: Siddhartha Hall, Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3 KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: November 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
